Ruby Jewel Riggs
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Ruby Jewel Riggs, 60, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Parkview Baptist Church. Interment, White Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Riggs was born March 19, 1960, in Rusk County, and died December 19, 2020.

