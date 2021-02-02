Rozelle “Rose” Cain
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Rozelle Wylie Cain, 94, will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Cain was born May 7, 1926 and died Jan. 30, 2021.
