Roy Lewis White
PITTSBURG — Roy Lewis White passed away January 26, 2021 at his home in Pittsburg at the age of 74.
His funeral service will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerral Walker as eulogist and burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Leesburg, Texas, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg,Texas.
