Courtesy Roy Jefferson Mooney Nov 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roy Jefferson MooneyTYLER — Funeral services for Roy J. Mooney, will be at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, with Reverend Sherman Mayfield officiating. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roy Jefferson Mooney Sherman Tyler Funeral Service Funeral Home Officiating Reverend Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 11.16.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Trouble and distress have come upon me, but your commands give me delight.” (Psalm 119:143) Trending Topics Alice Faye Burket Numerous news organizations misreport Abbott declaring an invasion at southern border East Texan Miranda Lambert leads in 2023 Grammy award country music categories Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler East Texas briefs: East Texas game wardens seek suspects, other public safety news