Roy E. Lee
TYLER — Services for Roy E. Lee, 2:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29th at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service in the Chapel. Burial will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.
