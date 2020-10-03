Roxie Ann Robertson
 POINT — Funeral services are scheduled for Roxie Ann Robertson, 67, of Point, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Believer’s Baptist Church. Interment, Colony Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Robertson was born December 2, 1952, in Hugo, Ok, and died October 1, 2020.

