POINT — Funeral services are scheduled for Roxie Ann Robertson, 67, of Point, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Believer’s Baptist Church. Interment, Colony Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mrs. Robertson was born December 2, 1952, in Hugo, Ok, and died October 1, 2020.
Roxie Ann Robertson
