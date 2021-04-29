Roslyn Howard Jordan
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Ms. Roslyn Howard Jordan, 55, of Henderson, TX. will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. John Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 from 2-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Mask are required. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Volleyball: Former Brook Hill head coach Sonorah Duty introduced as assistant coach at Tyler Legacy
-
Parents of East Texas toddler hope he wakes up from coma
-
Tyler City Council moves forward with new conference center, construction to begin this summer
-
Funeral for rapper Gregory ‘Shock G’ Jacobs set for Saturday in Tampa
-
Coming Soon: Rusk Fair on the Square adds new additions to old traditions