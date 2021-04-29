Roslyn Howard Jordan
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Ms. Roslyn Howard Jordan, 55, of Henderson, TX. will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. John Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 from 2-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Mask are required. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore.

 
 