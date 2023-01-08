Courtesy Rose Marie DeArment Jan 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rose Marie DeArmentFLINT — Rose Marie Nowakowski DeArment, 93, of Flint, passed away January 4, 2023 in Tyler. Memorial services will be held at a later date. he was born April 30, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio and passed away January 4, 2023 in Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marie Dearment Flint Tyler Rose Marie Nowakowski Dearment Memorial Service Toledo Ohio Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 1.7.8.23 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Therefore, with minds that are alert and fully sober, set your hope on the grace to be brought to you when Jesus Christ is revealed at his coming.” (1 Peter 1:13) Newspaper Ads Gun Show Jan 7 & 8 Coupon Savings Front Page TMT Funeral Home Multi-Media Marketing Bundle January TOMA Program Dr. Birdsong:PH7671-4284 American Tours- Tyler Bulletin Trending Topics ‘1923’: Who Is John Dutton’s Grandfather? A Dutton Family Tree Theory 90th Texas Rose Festival Queen Laura Bryan to be ‘ambassador for Tyler’ Queen, court, theme announced for 90th Texas Rose Festival Tyler Rose Museum, Texas Rose Festival honor Tylerite for community involvement Multiple East Texans will represent TCU in CFP National Championship