Rose Marie DeArment

FLINT — Rose Marie Nowakowski DeArment, 93, of Flint, passed away January 4, 2023 in Tyler. Memorial services will be held at a later date. he was born April 30, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio and passed away January 4, 2023 in Tyler.
 
 

