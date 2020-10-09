Rosalie Williams
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Rosalie Williams, 75, of TYLER, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Ernest Sterling Memorial Chapel . Interment, Spring Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mrs. Williams was born July 6, 1945, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and died October 5, 2020.

