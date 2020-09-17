TYLER — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Roque Villarreal, 41, of Mt. Pleasant, 12 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Micheals Catholic Church. Interment, Edwards Cemetery. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Villarreal was born August 19, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant, and died August 21, 2020.
Roque Villarreal
