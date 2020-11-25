GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Ronnie Brown, 63, of Grand Saline, 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Riverside Mission Church. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Brown was born April 10, 1957, in Grand Saline, and died November 21, 2020.
Ronnie Brown
