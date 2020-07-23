Ronald Williamson
 MT. ENTERPRISE — Funeral services are scheduled for Ronald Williamson, 74, of Mt. Enterprise, 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church- Mt. Enterprise. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Williamson was born November 29, 1945, in Somerset, Kentucky, and died July 20, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you