Ronald D’well Dean II
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Ronald D’well Dean II, 25, of Tyler, 12 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at North Star Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Cathedral In The Pines Memorial Gardens. Viewing, 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 6, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Dean II was born November 11, 1994, in Tyler, and died October 29, 2020.

