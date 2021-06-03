Ronald Dale Hamblen
GRAND SALINE — Services for Mr. Ronald Dale Hamblen, 61, of Grand Saline are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Starr Cemetery. He was born September 14, 1959 in England and passed away June 1, 2021 at his home.
 
 

