Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 13, 2021 at 1:00pm at Lowe Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00pm.
Rodney Hal Simpson
TYLER - Rodney “Sarge” Simpson, 68, of Quitman Texas passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Tyler Texas.
