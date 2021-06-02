Rodney Christopher Drew
KILGORE — Funeral services for Rodney Drew, of Kilgore, will be held on June 4, 2021 at noon at Word of Truth Tabernacle. Burial at Kilgore Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services. There will be no public viewing. Attendants at service are requested to wear masks. Condolences at victoryfuneral.com
 
 

