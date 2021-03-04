Rochelle Ray
PORTER, TEXAS — Funeral services for Rochelle Ray, age 82, are scheduled for 10:30 am Friday, March 5, 2021 at the LifeSource Church in Lindale. Interment will follow at the Lindale City Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Visitation: 9:30 am to 10:30 am Friday prior to service.

