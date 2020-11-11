Robin Bryant
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Robin Bryant, 88, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery. Interment, New Hope Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Victory Funeral Services. Arrangements by Victory Funeral Services, Kilgore. Mr. Bryant was born August 21, 1932, in Kilgore, and died November 5, 2020.

