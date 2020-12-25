TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Roberto Lugo, 52, of Tyler, 12 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Iglesia De Cristau. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, Tyler. Mr. Lugo was born June 4, 1968, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and died December 20, 2020.
“But the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.…
