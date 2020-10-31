MOORE STATION COMMUNITY — No services have been scheduled for Roberta Cofer, 79. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Cofer was born January 29, 1941, and died October 29, 2020.
Roberta Cofer
