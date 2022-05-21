Robert W. Furguson
NEW LONDON — Funeral services for Mr. Robert W. Furguson, 75, of New London, will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Furguson passed away May 18, 2022. He was born March 25, 1947.
