Robert (Tracy) Cook
 OVERTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert (Tracy) Cook, 83, of Overton, 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at First Assembly of God - Promise Land Building in Overton. Interment, Mason Cemetery in Arp. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at First Assembly of God -Promise Land Building in Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mr. Cook was born September 22, 1936, in Eliasville, and died August 10, 2020.

