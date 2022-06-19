Courtesy Robert Payne Lewis Jun 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Payne LewisTYLER — Robert Payne Lewis was born on September 1, 1940 and passed away on June 16, 2022. Services are pending at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Payne Lewis Lloyd James Pass Away Tyler Funeral Home Pend Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 6.19.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.” (Ephesians 6:4) Newspaper Ads Altice 63359-756866 TMT Birth Services WHO WE ARE TMT I Love America Patriotic Prog Tours Ad #1 - Motor Coach BIT Ballot BIT Gang Page Funeral Home Multi-Media Marketing Bundle MyChart Seminar:MK9292-3906 TMT Ad June #3 BlockBuster Package June Open House Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler community members celebrate Juneteenth at parade Lineman Challenge: Lindale wins Division 1; Tyler Legacy qualifies for state Juneteenth Association of Tyler gives back with college scholarships Worship center in North Tyler looks to relocate after fire causes extensive damage The Tradition Continues: Tyler’s Creme Lure changes leadership, but still a family affair