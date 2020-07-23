Robert Meza
 SHREVEPORT, LA — Graveside services are scheduled for Robert Meza, 74, of Bossier City, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery. Interment, Bethel Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Meza was born September 27, 1945, in Kennedy, and died July 20, 2020.

