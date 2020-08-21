HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Massenburg, 63, of Houston (formally of Tyler), 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Piney Grove Cemetery. Interment, Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Home. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mr. Massenburg was born January 31, 1957, in Tyler, and died August 14, 2020.
Robert Massenburg
