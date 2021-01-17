Robert Kent Fulton
WHITEHOUSE - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Robert Kent Fulton, 76, of Whitehouse. Robert was born March 28, 1944 in Houston and passed away on January 9, 2021 in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
