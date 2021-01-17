Public viewing will be Friday, January 17, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Robert Eugene Walker
HENDERSON - Funeral Service will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson,Texas.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 17, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 17, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.