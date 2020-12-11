Robert Earl Jones
 KILGORE — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Earl Jones, 69, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Jones was born May 16, 1951, in Rusk County, and died December 7, 2020.

