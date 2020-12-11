KILGORE — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Earl Jones, 69, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Jones was born May 16, 1951, in Rusk County, and died December 7, 2020.
Robert Earl Jones
KILGORE — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Earl Jones, 69, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Jones was born May 16, 1951, in Rusk County, and died December 7, 2020.
KILGORE — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Earl Jones, 69, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Jones was born May 16, 1951, in Rusk County, and died December 7, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Friends of woman killed by ex-boyfriend described her as kind, selfless person
-
Mahomes releases Whitehouse maroon-inspired Adidas shoes
-
Patrick Mahomes named Sportsperson of the Year by SI
-
Lindale man charged with capital murder for death of his ex-girlfriend, other man
-
Ride of a lifetime: Childhood friends Jordan Jenkins, Airik Williams lead Lindale into state semifinals