Robert E. Patrick
MT. SYLVAN, TEXAS - Memorial graveside services 10:00 am Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Mt. Sylvan Cemetery in Mt. Sylvan. Robert was born January 12, 1930 in Mt. Sylvan and died Saturday January 9, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.

