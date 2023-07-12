Courtesy Robert Don Nash Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Don NashBULLARD — Robert Don Nash, 88, of Bullard, was born December 22, 1934 in Joplin, Missouri and passed away July 8, 2023 in Bullard. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements provided by Stewart Family Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible Verse: 7.13.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "Jesus answered, 'It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.'" (Matthew 4:4) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT BIT Promo - Voting 1/4 pg Bulletin Trending Topics