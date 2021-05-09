Robert “Bob” Wilson
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Bob Wilson, 82, of Henderson, will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment will follow. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Mr. Wilson passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born March 9, 1939.
