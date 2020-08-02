WHITEHOUSE — Memorial services are scheduled for Robert “Bob” Slaughter, 84, of Whitehouse, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Slaughter was born January 27, 1936, in Freeport, and died July 30, 2020.
Robert “Bob” Slaughter
