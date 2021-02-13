Robert “Bob” Dale Burnett
TYLER — A memorial service for Bob Burnett, 63, of Tyler will be held at a later date under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Bob was born on March 6, 1957 and passed away February 2, 2021.
