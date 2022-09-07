Robbie Mullenax Mazingo
TROUP — A Celebration of Life will be held for Robbie Ann Mullenax Mazingo, 95, will be 10:00 am, September 10, 2022, at Mixon First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at Siloam Cemetery in Leon County. Visitation will be Friday, September 9, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
 
 

