Rita Yancy Krueger
ARP — Graveside Services for Rita Yancy Krueger, age 80, of Arp will 10:00am Tuesday at Williams Cemetery with Ellen Bennett officiating. Mrs. Krueger was born on Aug 25, 1940 in Tyler and passed away July 9, 2021 in Arp.
Visitation will be 5-7pm Monday at Burks Walker Tippit in Tyler, TX.
 
 

