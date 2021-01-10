Rita Joyce Bailey
GREENVILLE - Funeral services for Rita Joyce Bailey, 80, of Wills Point, TX, are scheduled for 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Rita passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Greenville, TX.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.