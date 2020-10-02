Ricky Smith
 VAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Ricky Smith, 60, of Van, 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mr. Smith was born July 23, 1960, and died September 30, 2020.

