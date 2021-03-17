Ricky L. Skinner
TYLER — Services for Ricky L. Skinner, 65 of Tyler, are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will one hour prior to services in the chapel on Thursday 10-11 a.m.
