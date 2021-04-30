Richard Young
OVERTON — Funeral services for Mr. Richard Young, 59 of Overton, will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, 1 pm at John R. Harmon Chapel. *FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED* under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be held on Friday, 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
 
 