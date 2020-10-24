Richard Smith
 GRAND SALINE — Graveside services are scheduled for Richard Smith, 60, of Greenville, 1 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Creagleville Cemetery. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Smith was born February 14, 1960, in Tanowanda, NY, and died October 21, 2020.

