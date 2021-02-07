Richard “Rich” Petty
KILGORE — A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2021 at the Church of the Nazarene in Kilgore. Rich was born May 30, 1973 and passed away at the age of 47 on January 30, 2021.
