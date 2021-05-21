Richard Neal Mabry
MINEOLA — Services for Richard Neal Mabry, age 69 of Mineola and formerly of Lindale, are scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, May 21, 2021 at the New Harmony Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, May 21, 2021.
 
 