Richard “Dick” Klein
TYLER — Richard “Dick” Klein, 73, of Tyler passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born on April 20, 1947 in Dallas, Texas. Dick was a veteran of the US Army. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
