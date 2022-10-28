Richard Charles Craddock
PITTSBURG — Richard Charles Craddock passed away October 25, 2022 at UT Health East Texas-Pittsburg at the age of 62. His funeral will be October 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Pine Bluff First Baptist Church, Pittsburg, and burial will be at Bolton Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg.
