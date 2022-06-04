Courtesy Richard Baxter Jun 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard BaxterHENDERSON — Richard Baxter, 58, of Henderson, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on June 3, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Henderson Richard Baxter Texas Tyler Lord Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse: 6.4.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT M.Parga Tree Service BIT Nomination Phase Bulletin Trending Topics Documents: Man accused of fatally shooting two Tyler dentists was a 'difficult patient' Tyler ISD trustees approve new leadership for district campuses Darlene McClelland Lewis Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings June 1 – June 3 Tickets go on sale today for October's Rose City Music Festival