Memorial services for Rhonda will be announced at a later date.
Rhonda You
TROUP — Rhonda Lois You, 66, of Troup, Texas, passed away April 7, 2021, in Troup, Texas. She was born December 17, 1954, in Overton, Texas to the late Clifton Earl and Gladys Frances Tennison Hamilton.
