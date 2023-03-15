Courtesy Rhonda Michelle (Bubbles) Mar 15, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rhonda Michelle (Bubbles)JACKSONVILLE — Rhonda Michelle (Bubbles), 60, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2023. She was born on July 7, 1962, to Ronald Michael Alawishes Finn and Patricia Rose Shipley in Madison, Wisconsin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 3.15.23 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “... add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness ...” Newspaper Ads Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT Funeral Home March 10/15 TMT Bulletin Trending Topics ESPN expert says to pick a No. 4 seed in your bracket Baseball Notebook: Tyler's Ja'Davion Lacy, Grand Saline's Brett Kindle, Arp's Zane Bourque take weekly honors New business offers first bike tour company in Tyler Tylerites enjoy math activities, scrumptious slices of pie for $3.14 during Pi Day 'Well done, Aubrey': Tyler community figure Dr. Aubrey Sharpe dies at 78