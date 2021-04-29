Rhonda Lynn Pierce
KILGORE — Funeral services for Ms. Rhonda Lynn Pierce, 55, of Kilgore, TX. will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at New Birth Fellowship Church. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 from 2-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Mask are required. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore.
 
 