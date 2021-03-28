Rex Trevathan
CHANDLER — Mr. Rex Trevathan’s visitation will start on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, with the rosary to follow from 7:00 - 7:30p.m., the Wednesday Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chandler. Burial at the Tyler Memorial Cemetery.
