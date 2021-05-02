Rev. Roddy J. Bland
HIDEAWAY — A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Lindale, Texas with Dr. Jack Cox, Rev. Jeff Powers, and Rev. Michael Peschke officiating.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
1 killed in three-car wreck in Tyler
-
Hene, McKellar, Westbrook win Tyler City Council races
-
Bill seeking to remove permit requirement for carrying handguns advances to Texas Senate floor
-
ROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES: Legendary boxing gym sets sights on 81st annual East Texas Golden Gloves Tournament
-
NFL: Tyler's Braylon Jones signs with Cowboys